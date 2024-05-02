Will Dubai Metro be extended to Al Maktoum International Airport?

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 2 May 2024

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which is targeted to become the world’s largest airport.

This means “ensuring efficient public transportation links and a reduced reliance on private transport, which supports the reduction of the project’s carbon footprint,” noted the CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Suzanne Al Anani, recently following the announcement of the approval of the design of Dubai's new airport that will be scaled up to handle passenger capacity up to 260 million annually.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) previously announced that Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 will be connected with DWC. The plan to extend the metro to DWC was initially brought up during the inauguration of Route 2020, which serves the communities in Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investments Park, all the way to Expo City Dubai.

A modern metro link with DWC will not only provide easy access for passengers coming to and from Dubai’s city centre, but will also provide efficient mobility for residents in Dubai South, which is designed as an aerotropolis.

“DWC will generate an estimated workforce and residential requirement for over a million people living and working in Dubai South,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

Extending Dubai Metro is a natural solution to allay concerns that it would take longer for passengers to reach DWC as compared to Dubai International (DXB), which is closer to the city centre and general population.

World’s largest airport

Once completed, the new passenger terminal at DWC, to be constructed at a cost of Dh128 billion, will be five times the current size of DXB. It is planned to have five parallel runways with a quadruple independent operation, west and east processing terminals, and four satellite concourses with over 400 aircraft contact stands, within a total area of 70 square kilometres.

There will also be “uninterrupted automated people mover system for passengers, and an integrated landside transport hub for roads, Metro, and city air transport” at DWC.

Backbone of public transport system

Meanwhile, Dubai Metro, which was first rolled out on September 9, 2009, is considered the backbone of Dubai’s public transport system. It is also recognised as the world’s longest driverless metro network with a length of 89.3km.

Currently, DXB Terminal 1 and 3 have stations on Metro Red Line; while Dubai Airport Free Zone is connected to Green Line.

In November last year, RTA announced the 30km Blue Line Dubai Metro extension that is set for completion by 2029.

Blue Line is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city’, a transit-oriented approach where residents will have about 80 per cent of essential services they need within a 20-minute journey time.

