'Why am I going to school at night?': Some UAE students start their day before sunrise

When Zoya, a nursery student living in Al Majaz 3, Sharjah, stepped outside at 5.50am to board her school bus on Monday, she asked her mother, “Why am I going to school at night?” Her innocent question reflects a new reality for parents as schools reopened after the winter break: some students begin their day long before sunrise.

Over one million students returned to classrooms across the UAE on Monday, following the winter break, which began on December 17. While the first day back brought excitement for many, families with long commutes and early transport schedules faced adjustments to darker and colder mornings.

With the sun now rising after 7 am, some students are starting their day before daylight breaks. Zoya, who studies at Al Garhoud, Dubai, left home early to beat rush-hour traffic. Just a few months ago, her departure came with the first light of day, but now she begins her journey in darkness.

This experience is not unique to Zoya. "When we stepped outside to wait for the bus, the moon was still out," said Nadia H, a parent from Mirdif. "It felt surreal."

The early starts are compounded by weather conditions. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, fog or mist is expected in some internal and coastal areas over the next few days, along with light to moderate winds. A chance of rain later in the week, especially in northern and eastern regions, may require families to plan.

For Sameera Khan in Bur Dubai, darker, colder mornings have meant small changes. Her 8-year-old son, who studies in Jebel Ali, finds it odd waking up in the dark. "He said it felt like bedtime," she said. "I feel bad sending them off like this in the cold, so I bundled him up with an extra layer."

Many parents are taking similar measures to keep their children warm. Jackets, scarves, and gloves have become common for students waiting for buses in the early morning chill.

Schools in the UAE typically start between 7.30 and 8 am, requiring early departures for families living far from their children's schools. Some parents have begun advocating for a reconsideration of school start times during the colder months. "My child is resilient, and I know he will adapt," said Nadia. "But as parents, we wish mornings could be a little easier for them." Another parent, Rishabh, said: "Starting just 30 minutes later could make a world of difference," he said. "It would give kids a little more rest and help them begin their day feeling refreshed."