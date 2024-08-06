When is a fever dangerous in children? UAE doctors explain

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

When U.A.’s three-year-old son came down with a fever last month, she self-medicated him at home with paracetamol. However, on the third day when his fever had begun to spike, she rushed him into the emergency ward of a Sharjah hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“There, he was not responding to any medication including steroids,” she said. “The doctors started to get worried because his fever was reaching dangerous levels. Luckily, one of the doctors suspected there was a more serious underlying cause and ran some tests. He was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease and the fever was due to some related complications.”

Doctors are warning parents to not ignore fevers in children and treat it with over-the- counter medication. “If a fever persists for more than a few days despite treatment with fever reducing medications, it may indicate a more serious underlying infection,” said Dr. Reem Gadalla, Consultant Pediatrics at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “If a child with a fever exhibits severe symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, severe headache, stiff neck, rash, persistent vomiting, or extreme lethargy, it could be a sign of a serious infection.”

Dr. Reem Gadalla

She said a fever with no clear source such as a cold or a flu could also indicate a more serious underlying infection that requires medical attention. “Also, if a child's condition is worsening despite treatment at home, including a persistent high fever, it is important to seek medical advice promptly,” she said.

Manage the situation

When summer began in the UAE, doctors had reported a rise in children falling ill because of sudden shifts between the hot outside weather and cool indoor conditions. However, not every fever is a cause for concern.

According to Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown, it is important to monitor the child closely in case of fever. “It is not mandatory to use paracetamol and ibuprofen if the child is comfortable and not distressed by the fever, aches or pains,” she said. “Hence, it is crucial to make the child comfortable, check for signs of lack of fluid in the body or dehydration, check for signs of serious infection and keep the child away from their school or nursery until they are better.”

Dr. Sudha Rao

It is also advised to check what the child is wearing during a fever. “Dress your child lightly to help them stay comfortable and avoid overheating,” said Dr. Reem. “Use a light blanket if they feel chilly. Also, ensure that your child gets plenty of rest to help their body recover from the illness.”

She gave the case study of a 4-year-old child who was brought in with a 39.7 degrees Celsius fever. “She had persistent vomiting and extreme lethargy and her condition did not improve after a couple of days of over the counter medication,” she said. “She appeared very ill and had a rapid heart rate. We decided to run some tests, including blood tests and a chest X-ray. Further investigation revealed that the patient had contracted a bacterial infection that had led to pneumonia, causing her fever and other symptoms. She was admitted to the hospital for IV antibiotics and close monitoring.”

When to go to the doctor

The doctors said there were several factors which indicated that the child needs to be rushed to the hospital. “Any child who has a temperature of greater than 39.4 degrees Celsius must be evaluated by a healthcare provider for possible treatment,” said Dr. Sudha. “Children below the age of three months should be taken to the doctor if their armpit temperature is 38 degrees Celsius or greater.”