What UAE experts say about artificial food colourings, dyes

Artificial food colourings and dyes can contribute to gut health problems and digestive issues, according to an expert in Dubai. The comments come after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment UAE (MOCCEUAE) announced it would be stepping up its food safety vigilance by "actively monitoring" products, particularly those containing colour additives.

“While artificial food colorants are generally considered safe in regulated amounts, some individuals, particularly those with sensitivities or allergies, may experience digestive discomfort,” said Melanie Dsouza, dietician at Aster Hospital Sharjah. “In certain cases, these additives can contribute to gut irritation or exacerbate existing gastrointestinal issues. Natural alternatives are gentler on the digestive system and align better with a balanced, health-focused diet.”

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US had asked manufacturers to remove the synthetic food dye Red No. 3 that gives some candies, snacks, fruit products, cakes and certain oral medications a cherry-red colour, following evidence that the dye causes cancer in laboratory rats.

Safe in small amounts

According to one Dubai-based food safety expert who did not wish to be identified, the use of such dyes are relatively safe in small amounts. “There is nothing to indicate that the use of Red No. 3 should be stopped completely,” he said. “In countries like Canada, the use of the substance is still allowed. Since these colours are added in small amounts, I don’t think it is a particular cause for worry. In the UAE, I have not come across any product that uses this particular dye.”

Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai Municipality for a comment.

In its social media post, MOCCEUAE stressed that the agency is taking efforts to continuously update technical specifications and regulations based on scientific principles to safeguard consumer health and safety.

“The UAE Technical Standards and Regulations specify permissible limits for colourant additives to ensure they do not pose risks to consumer health,” the statement read. “These limits are based on risk assessments, international references, and globally recognised standards. Imported food products are also subject to strict inspections in coordination with local authorities, including testing and sampling at sales outlets, to ensure they are safe for consumption.”

Natural sources Melanie said that when selecting food dyes, it's important to prioritise natural sources. "Dyes such as plant-based extracts pose minimal health risks and are free of synthetic chemicals," she said. "Additionally, consumers should be mindful of their individual sensitivities and consider reading product labels to avoid potentially harmful additives. This shift toward natural options not only promotes better health outcomes but also supports a cleaner and more transparent food supply." The FDA's ban on the dye in food items comes more than three decades after it was prohibited for use in cosmetics. The regulators have granted food companies a two-year deadline and pharmaceutical companies a three-year deadline to reformulate their products in compliance with the decision.