Life on the inside: What living in the Burj Khalifa looks like

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 4:30 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 4:53 PM

When judicial property expert Dr Ebrahim returns home after travelling all over the UAE, he doesn’t have to worry about parking his car or washing it. That’s because the Burj Khalifa concierge takes care of it and that’s one of his favourite things about living in the iconic tower.

“It is the small things that make a huge difference,” said the Emirati. “Like when I want to go for prayer in the morning and I come down, the car is ready and waiting for me at the reception. If I have friends over, I can go meet them at the lounge on Level 123. And to be honest, you never have to leave the tower if you don’t want to. From ATM to gym to supermarket, everything you need is there inside the Burj Khalifa.”

Inaugurated on January 4, 2010, to become the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa celebrates its 14th anniversary this year. With a design derived from the Islamic architecture of the region, the tower has become an architectural wonder and has scooped up several awards.

Over the last 14 years, the tower and its surroundings have become the centre of Dubai, drawing millions of visitors each year. Its spectacular New Year’s fireworks are world-famous and keenly awaited, with some willing to shell out thousands of dirhams for a front-seat view. Khaleej Times spoke to a few residents of the tower on what it's like to live in the world’s tallest tower.

'Personal' Fountain

For Dr Ebrahim, who lives on the 27th floor, the fountain is one of his favourite features. “Staying on one of the lower floors, I get a beautiful view of the fountain,” he said. “For my friend’s birthdays, I snapchat the fountain, mix it with their favourite song and send it to them as a wish. Many of them have told me that they eagerly await my wish every year. It is almost like having my own personal fountain.”

Having lived in the tower for over five years, Dr Ebrahim said he loves the central location of it. “Whenever I have to meet my friends or family members of people who are visiting UAE, I always ask them to come to Dubai Mall,” he said. “It is easily accessible and central to everyone. Sometimes we sit on the 123rd floor lounge and enjoy the view.”

Dr Ebrahim also enjoys the New Year’s eve fireworks. “I was in London for work during the month of December,” he said. “But I returned back to Dubai just before the end of the month because there is no way that I am missing the Burj Khalifa fireworks for anything in the world.”

Streamlined security

Meanwhile, for Indian expat Salim Moopen, the biggest highlight is the safety and security that the tower affords. “Not a single person will be able to get into the building without our knowledge,” he said. “For someone who travels around the world a lot, this is very important for me. Every security system is streamlined, and I don’t get any unwanted or unknown visitors.”

Salim who recently shifted from the 85th floor to the 47th floor, said that he enjoys the lower level more because of a better view. “When you are higher up, you don’t get to see the fountain well but lower down, the fountain view is much better,” he said. “I also really enjoy it when my friends and extended family come to visit me, and I am able to take them around the tower. The way their faces light up and eyes sparkle when they see the sights from here, it makes my heart happy.”

He is also a big fan of the NYE fireworks. “We have a spot in the Burj Park reserved for residents,” he said. “My family and I gather with our mats in the area and enjoy the spectacle together. This has been our ritual for many years, and it is one of the times of the year that I always look forward to.”

