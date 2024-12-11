Weather tomorrow: UAE to witness partly cloudy day with chance of fog, light rain

Temperatures across the Emirates are expected to range between 24°C and 28°C, with varying humidity levels
After some parts of the UAE experienced light rain and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, particularly in the eastern and northern regions, the weather department has forecasted similar conditions across the country on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted partly cloudy to cloudy weather for tomorrow, with low clouds expected to form throughout the day.
Light rain is likely over the sea and nearby islands. The weather will become more humid overnight, and there is a possibility of fog or light fog developing in some inland areas by Friday morning.
Winds will remain light to moderate, at times picking up, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The winds will generally blow from the Northeast to Southeast. Sea conditions will remain calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, with light waves expected throughout the day.
Temperatures across the UAE are expected to range between 24°C and 28°C, with varying humidity levels. Areas along the coast will experience higher humidity, while inland locations may see slightly lower levels.
