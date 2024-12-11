Weather tomorrow: UAE to witness partly cloudy day with chance of fog, light rain

After some parts of the UAE experienced light rain and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, particularly in the eastern and northern regions, the weather department has forecasted similar conditions across the country on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted partly cloudy to cloudy weather for tomorrow, with low clouds expected to form throughout the day.

Light rain is likely over the sea and nearby islands. The weather will become more humid overnight, and there is a possibility of fog or light fog developing in some inland areas by Friday morning.

