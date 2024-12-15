Weather tomorrow: UAE to see rains in some areas; temperatures to drop to 9ºC

Weather in the UAE on Monday, December 16 is likely to be partly cloudy to cloudy, which could get dusty at times with a probability of rain in the islands and northern areas, according to the National Centre of Metreology (NCM).

While rains are expected in some areas of the country, the weather will be humid by Monday night and will continue over Tuesday morning. This could lead to fog or mist formation, particularly over some internal areas.

As the UAE transitions into cooler winter weather, residents can expect more comfortable conditions in the coming weeks. Temperatures can go as low as 9ºC in the mountains and can go as high as 29ºC in the internal areas.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on December 12, a climate expert, Dr Ahmed Habib, said, “Starting from December 16, the region will experience north-westerly winds accompanied by cooler air masses, leading to a gradual temperature decrease. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to drop by 5-7°C, beginning in the western areas and gradually extending to the rest of the country.

“Gradually, the UAE will see the maximum temperature hovering around 25-26°C, and the minimum temperature will be as low as 12°C."

Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the norththwest to northeast, and are expected to be freshening at times. Winds with a speed of 10-25 kmph reaching up to 40kmph are expected to blow in the country.