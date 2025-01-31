UAE weather tomorrow: Unstable conditions expected; rains to hit some areas

The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Residents can expect rainfall in some areas of the UAE on Saturday, February 1, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern.
According to the weather department, conditions are likely to turn humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds that will get freshening at times are expected to blow in the country. The winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and will reach 40kmph.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
