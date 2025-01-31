UAE weather tomorrow: Unstable conditions expected; rains to hit some areas

Residents can expect rainfall in some areas of the UAE on Saturday, February 1, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern.

According to the weather department, conditions are likely to turn humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.