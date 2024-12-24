Weather tomorrow: UAE to see rains in some areas; humid conditions expected

Some residents in the UAE can expect rainfall on Wednesday, December 25, as forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly in eastern, northern, and coastal areas, with possibility of rainfall.

While some regions may experience rain on Wednesday, the weather will turn humid by night, continuing into Thursday morning, especially in certain internal areas.

The unstable weather conditions are expected to persist until Thursday due to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Southeast, according to NCM's earlier forecast. This will bring periodic rainfall to coastal areas, islands, and the northern and eastern regions, with skies generally remaining partly cloudy to cloudy.