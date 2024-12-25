Weather tomorrow in UAE: Chance of rainfall; humid conditions by night

KT File Photo: Shihab

In the UAE, there is a chance of rainfall tomorrow, according to a forecast by National Centre of Meteorology. The skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Eastern and Northern areas.

Humid conditions will prevail by night and Friday morning. Humidity can hit levels of 90 per cent in some areas of the country. Fog or mist may also form over some internal areas. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 25°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 19°C and 26°C in Dubai.