Watch: Waterfall gushes at RAK's Jebel Jais as heavy rains, lightning hit parts of UAE

It's been a damp Sunday for some residents across the UAE who woke up to heavy rains, lighting and thunder, after an earlier forecast predicted rains of varying intensities across the country.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy showers in some parts of the country, warning resident of hazardous weather conditions.

Strong winds and showers have been taking place in coastal, northern and eastern areas, which may cause flying solid objects and reduction in horizontal visibility. Residents have been advised to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been taking place over areas of Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

A video shared by Storm Centre shows a waterfall gushing at the emirate's iconic Jebel Jais mountain range.

الامارات : الان نزول الشلالات وجريان الشعاب في جبل جيس في رأس الخيمة #مركز_العاصفة

الامارات : الان نزول الشلالات من جبل جيس في رأس الخيمة #مركز_العاصفة

Another video shows thick rain clouds approaching the coast of Ras Al Khaimah as lightning strikes along with the rumbles of thunder.

الامارات : الان السحب الممطرة تقترب من سواحل رأس الخيمة مع سماع صوت الرعد #مركز_العاصفة

An earlier forecast had stated that there is a probability of water freezing over the mountains.

Light rains hit various parts of Dubai, including Oud Metha, Bur Dubai and Karama. Sunday churchgoers were caught surprised but welcomed the light drizzle. Others were ready and brought umbrellas to protect them from the brief showers.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Dubai resident Somshankar who resides in Dubailand said a sudden gust of wind and rain transformed the area. "Today morning was sunny, but it has been getting stuffy over the last couple of days. So this is a lovely break."

Rains in Qusais. KT Photo: Suresh Pattali

A video taken by KT journalist Edwin show heavy rains over Sharjah's Rolla area as gusts of winds blow under a cloudy sky. The Met also issued a yellow alert for rough seas, with fresh winds expected to reach 45 km/hr and wave height reaching 6 ft in Oman sea from 1.50pm until 9pm on Sunday. The authority also issued safety tips for people to follow during these unstable weather conditions. Motorists have been advised to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If they need to drive due to urgent issues, they have been urged to drive with caution and ensure safety of all road users. In case of low visibility, motorists must turn on low-beam headlights. Residents have been urged to follow weather forecasts through official channels and be ready to comply with instructions given by relevant authorities. Dubai Police said various areas in the city are currently experiencing rainy conditions. Motorists have been urged to check their brakes before driving through water, to stay away from valleys and flooded areas, and to ensure windshields and wipers are working. The authority also urged drivers to drive slowly and stay away from the edge of the road and to use outside air settings to stop fog formation on the windshield. Ras Al Khaimah's Police also issued an advisory for residents in the emirate, warning them to steer clear of valley areas prone to flooding and water accumulation. Due to the current heavy rains, motorists have been advised to reduce speed limit and follow directives from competent authorities. Abu Dhabi can experience a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 14°C. In Dubai, the maximum temperature could touch 26°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 15°C.