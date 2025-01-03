Watch: UAE sees frost, ice crystals as temperature drops to chilly 2.2°C on Jebel Jais

An exclusive video shared by the weather authority shows ice pellets floating down a water stream
The UAE on Friday recorded its coldest day so far this winter — and much to residents' delight, frost and ice crystals were spotted on the country's highest mountain.
Temperatures dropped to a freezing 2.2°C at 6.45am on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
An exclusive video shared by the weather authority shows ice crystals floating down a water stream in the mountain.
Another clip shows a parked car dusted with what appeared to be ice pellets. Sprinkles of frost crystals are also seen on the ground:
This is not the first time that the desert country has seen such frosty conditions. During UAE winter, it is possible for ice pellets or even snow to fall in some of the coldest sports in the country, such as like Raknah in al Ain and Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
In fact, there was a time when sub-zero temperatures were recorded in the mountains, turning Raknah into an instant 'tourist spot'. Excited residents drove all the way up the peak just to play with ice and make their own snowmen.
The chilly day on Friday came with rains that hit several parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.
