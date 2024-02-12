Watch: UAE residents wake up to thunderstorms, streets covered in hail the size of golf balls

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 7:47 AM

On Monday morning, UAE residents were greeted by thunderstorms and lightning as heavy rains continued throughout the night. A significant decrease in temperatures is expected across the country.

Photos on social media and videos posted by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) show hail pelting areas such as Al Ain, Al Wothba region, Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country. Streets in Dar Al Zain are seen covered in hail, some as large as golf balls.

Watch the videos below posted by UAE's 'storm chasers' storm.ae:

Authorities across the country have issued alerts urging residents to remain indoors and refrain from venturing out, particularly in beach and wadi areas, during inclement weather conditions.

Speed reduction system activated to 120 Km/h on Mohammed Bin Rashid road in Abu Dhabi - Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to exercise caution during rainy weather, advising them to only venture out when necessary. Drivers should avoid areas prone to flooding, steer clear of electric lines and trees, and adhere to speed limits while maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. Additionally, they should avoid sudden braking and slow down when turning to prevent skidding.

KT Photo: Shihab

As forecasted by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), unstable weather that started on Sunday (Feb 11) continued on Monday with heavy downpours across the country. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist all day, accompanied by convective clouds resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, lightning, and thunder over scattered areas.

KT photo: Shihab

Winds are forecasted to be moderate, ranging from northeasterly to southeasterly initially, but may become fresh and strong intermittently, particularly with cloud activity, leading to blowing dust and sand and reduced horizontal visibility, with speeds reaching between 20 to 35 kilometres per hour and occasionally reaching 70 kilometres per hour. The sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are projected to be rough to very rough at times, especially with cloud activity.

