Watch: Scattered rains in parts of UAE; temperatures to drop to 22°C

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:42 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, with cloudy over the east coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Light rains and drizzles fell over parts of Fujairah and the east coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Storm Centre shared a video of the rainfall at around 5.19am on the roads of Fujairah.

الامارات : تساقط الرذاذ المتقطع على مناطق متفرقة من الفجيرة والساحل الشرقي #مركز_العاصفة

Clouds are set to appear by afternoon towards eastward and southward regions. As per the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.