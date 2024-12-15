Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE; yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Some parts of the UAE experienced light rain and partly cloudy skies on Sunday, December 15. Videos posted by Storm Centre show rains in the country's eastern coast and overcast skies in the country's northern region.

Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecasted that residents can expect rainfall over some northern and eastern areas.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, moderate rains are seen on the Dibba-Masafi road.

Check out the video below:

Light rainfall also took place over Dubai's Emirates Road on Sunday at 12.40pm, the NCM said in an alert.

أجواء غائمة جهة رأس الخيمة وتساقط نفاف متقطع على شارع الامارات #مركز_العاصفة

15_12_2024 pic.twitter.com/24dJfUV6Vn — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) December 15, 2024

Cloudy skies are also seen on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:

While it rained in some areas today, humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over to Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Metreology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert for fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility. The alert will last until 6pm today.

A yellow alert was also issued as Oman Sea is forecasted to be rough, with wave height reaching 6 ft, from 5pm today until 10am on Monday, December 16.