Watch: Heavy rains, hail hit some parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:24 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:45 PM

Some parts of the UAE saw heavy rains and some hail on Monday, September 30. Videos posted by Storm Centre show light rains in the eastern coast of the country on Monday.

Earlier this day, rains also hit some areas of the country, as the weather department predicted that some internal and southern parts of the UAE will see rain today.

An orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall was issued by the met, with the alert lasting until 9pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

In a social media post, the weather department also sent out an alert notifying residents about heavy rains in various parts of Ras Al Khaimah. Wadi nestled in the northern emirate came back to life as the rain accounted for the flowing reefs in Ghalila.

Today's showers will be accompanied by winds reaching up to 60km/hr. These winds could cause blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 3000 metres over some eastern and northern areas.