Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE on New Year's day; lowest temperature of 9.1°C recorded

An alert has been issued for rough seas, with wave height expected to reach 9 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Residents across some parts of the UAE welcomed the New Year with rainfall, cloudy skies and a drop in temperatures.
On Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology revealed in a forecast that the country would experience rains, especially in northern and coastal regions.
Light to moderate rains took place on Wednesday in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, as residents headed out on the festive occasion.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As per the NCM, these regions include Dubai's World Islands, Ajman's Zorah area, Al Salamah in Umm Al Quwain and Al Hamriyah, Emirates Road and Wasit in Sharjah.
Videos posted on Storm Centre's social accounts show moderate to heavy rains lashing some of these areas:
Here's how rains hit some parts of Umm Al Quwain:
In another video shared, moderate rainfall can be seen in Sharjah's Hamariyah area.
Light to moderate winds are expected to blow throughout the day, gradually freshening, especially over the sea. This may blow dust inland and reduce visibility in some areas.
The country saw a lowest temperature of 9.1°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais. Temperatures will reach a high of 26°C in some parts of the country.
The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to very rough sea conditions, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate during the day and become rough by late night.
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an alert for fresh northwesterly winds, occasionally strong, reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h.
The sea is expected to be rough to very rough at times, with wave heights reaching up to 9 feet in the Arabian Gulf. This alert is in effect from 8am on Wednesday until 8am on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Residents and mariners are advised to exercise caution due to strong winds and challenging sea conditions.
ALSO READ: