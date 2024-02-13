Watch: Heavy rains cause waterfalls in UAE, pool-like roads in Fujairah

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM

The UAE has been under a rainy spell from the start of the week. Snow-like hail pelted many areas in Al Ain while heavy rains and thunderstorms continued to lash the country on Monday night.

Residents in Fujairah were greeted with a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, with motorists witnessing waterfalls cascading off the mountains. The early morning heavy rains in the area contributed to this phenomenon, adding to the already high precipitation levels in various parts of the UAE.

Videos posted by UAE's 'storm chaser' Fahad Mohamad Abdul Rehman showed gushing wadis, full-capacity dam and swimming pool-like flooded roads in Fujairah. Watch the videos below:

UAE's Met Department predicted cloudy conditions with a likelihood of rainfall in certain northern and eastern regions during the daytime. Heavy to moderate rainfall has been reported in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, in the emirate of Sharjah and Al Hayi, Mai, over International Airport in Fujairah.

After documenting hail fights, 'white rain' in the desert and snowman in Al Ain, Fahad drove down to Fujairah following the weather forecast. The reduced visibility caused by the intense rainfall posed challenges for motorists navigating the mountain roads.

The storm centre recorded waterfalls flowing down the mountainous areas in Fujairah. Watch the videos below:

Given the heavy rainfall that inundated the emirate earlier this morning, residents who have been allowed to work from home on Tuesday will likely find some relief. The emirate decided to continue remote work till February 13 and the decision includes employees in all government departments. Employees, whose physical presence is a must at the workplace, is expemted from the decision.

Due to the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Fujairah also announced the continuation of distance learning for all public and private educational institutions and universities in the emirate on Tuesday, February 13. The authorities took the call for the safety of students and the administrative and teaching staff.

Private sector companies in the UAE have been asked to continue flexible work on February 13 as rains continue to hit the country. In Dubai, government employees will work remotely for another day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

