Watch: Hail, heavy rains lash UAE; stunning waterfalls form in mountainous areas

A hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rains, has hit parts of UAE. A yellow alert had earlier been issued by the nation's Met Department earlier on Thursday.

The UAE's eastern region was impacted by such weather, with hail hitting parts of Sharjah and heavy rains in Ras Al Khaimah.

Storm Centre took to X to share videos of the pelting hail in Sharjah. Take a look at the video below:

Aside from the hailstorm in some areas, heavy rains also hit the country earlier today causing waterfalls to form in mountainous areas. On the road leading to Hatta, motorists were welcomed by stunning waterfalls as they drove through the mountains. Watch a video taken at the scenic route below: