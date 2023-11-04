Watch: Hail, heavy rain lash UAE; police warn of Dh2,000 traffic fine for weather-related violations

From adorable students to doctors and police officers, residents of all ages express their pride and love for the country
For most UAE residents, the weekend began with cool, cloudy weather — then rain began pouring by noon. Some drivers saw heavy showers on roads in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All other emirates were affected.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of unstable weather conditions until 8.30pm.
With the alerts covering most parts of the country, the public is advised to take extra precaution when heading out.
Weather monitoring account Storm Centre shared a series of videos showing the conditions in different parts of the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Hail is seen pelting a desert area in Sharjah in this clip:
Some drivers saw hail on this Sharjah road, too:
A heavy downpour affected visibility on this Dubai road:
At Damac Hills 2, a community near Dubai's Al Qudra desert, residents enjoyed the showers:
Similar road situations were seen in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:
Amidst the unstable weather, the Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday issued an alert, urging drivers to drive safely and avoid wadis, streams, or any body of water.
Entering flooded valleys — regardless of the level of danger — is a violation that is punishable by Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day vehicle confiscation, the authorities warned.
ALSO READ:
Today's rain comes just a few days after a spell of heavy showers and thunderstorms lashed the country. The NCM is predicted more downpours this week as temperatures continue to drop.
ALSO READ:
From adorable students to doctors and police officers, residents of all ages express their pride and love for the country
The traveller was coming from an European country
Dubai's Ruler also shared an inspiring video highlighting the nation's achievements
This exhibit is a replica of an original manuscript dating back to the 11th or 12th century
Aga Khan Development Network, which employs over 90,000 people and has over 200,000 volunteers across the globe, runs hospitals, schools, and early childhood centres
Baby Mohammed was wearing a grey pullover in the picture shared on Instagram stories
The video takes residents through the history of the upcoming Dubai Airshow
The aerial photographs of the Emirates are a star piece of their exhibition at the SIBF, which is currently running its 42nd edition at the Expo Centre Sharjah