UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's unsung heroes: Workers battle rains, stop water from entering tower parking

The eight-storey building has parking space located at ground level and faced the risk of rainwater carrying mud and debris entering the parking lot

by

SM Ayaz Zakir

 /

Mazhar Farooqui
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT photos: Mazhar Farouqui
KT photos: Mazhar Farouqui

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 6:41 PM

As rains lash down on the city, a group of unsung heroes, armed with shovels, were seen tirelessly filling sandbags with mud and corroded soil to create a barrier against the rainwater that threatened to flood the parking lots of Escape Tower, in Business Bay.

The eight-storey building has parking space located at ground level and faced the risk of rainwater carrying mud and debris entering the parking lot.

The workers, donning makeshift capes to shield themselves from the downpour, took it upon themselves to block the water.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We can't afford to let the mud turn into a stream and reach the parking lots. It would cause significant problems,” said an Indian worker. “We're having a busy day, with similar issues reported from various areas,” added the worker.

The workers placed sandbags stacked upon each other at the parking entrance to prevent water from entering the building. Their efforts are nothing short of heroic as they battled to protect not just the property but also the daily lives and routines of those utilising the parking facility.

ALSO READ:

SM Ayaz Zakir
Mazhar Farooqui

More news from UAE