UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind; fair conditions to continue

A yellow alert has been issued for wind and rough sea, active from 2am to 9am on November 24. The alert warns of northwesterly winds with a speed of 40kmph, and rough sea with a wave height of 6ft in the Arabian Gulf.

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather today, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are expected to appear over some coastal areas and islands.

Humid conditions can be seen by night and Monday morning. There is also a chance that fog or mist may form over some parts of the country.