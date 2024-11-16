UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea; humid conditions expected

A yellow was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday, November 16, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.

The weather department noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 7 feet in the Arabian Gulf from until 9pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Photo:X/NCM

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The met also noted that most residents in the country can expect a fair day today that can get partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the eastern areas.

While the weather department had forecast that temperature can be low in some parts of the country today, it will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Humidity can go as low as 20 per cent in some areas in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent in Dubai.