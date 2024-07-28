UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 7:31 AM

A yellow alert has been issued for winds which can reach up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.

The alert is issued from 8am today, July 28, to 8am on July 29, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures. A drop in horizontal visibility may be seen due to light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.