E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to drop today

Dust will blow during daytime due to light to moderate winds, freshening at times

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 7:16 AM

Last updated: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 7:22 AM

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility.

The alert is active from 2am to 9am on September 14. The visibility may reduce even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.


According to a forecast by the weather department, fair to partly cloudy conditions can be expected today.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A drop in temperatures is expected, particularly towards northern areas. Clouds will appear towards the east, and may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 42°C in Dubai. The weather will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause dust to blow during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE