UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 7:27 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 7:28 AM

Residents in some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. The rest of the day, however, is expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

Yellow alert was raised from 3am until 8am, urging motorists to take caution as visibility was predicted to drop on some roads, according to an advisory issued by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Here are the areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that were affected by fog:

The night, until Thursday morning, is expected to be humid — particularly over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times during the day.

