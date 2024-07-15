E-Paper

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; drop in visibility

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:21 AM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

A yellow alert was issued by the weather department, from 4am to 8.30am today morning. The alert was issued for a chance of fog formation, and a drop in horizontal visibility, which may further reduce at times over some areas.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution, and asked them to adhere to changing speed limits that will be displayed on electric boards.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures will range between 29℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 30℃ and 42℃ in Dubai.


Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning. Some convective clouds might form towards the east by afternoon.

The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times by Tuesday morning in the Oman Sea.

