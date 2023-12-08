UAE weather: Yellow alert issued due to fog; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued a yellow alert in parts of the country due to fog. Residents have been warned of reduced visibility until 9am today.

The weather will get humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, with the sea being slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature will drop to 11ºC in mountainous parts of the UAE, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas of the country.

