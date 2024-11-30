UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as rough conditions at sea continue; partly cloudy day ahead

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday, November 30, for rough sea and fresh northwesterly winds reaching up to 40kmph.

The weather department noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet offshore in Oman Sea until 11am on Sunday, December 1.

The weather department also noted on Thursday that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 10 feet in offshore in the Arabian Gulf from until 7am on Sunday, December 1. An orange alert means one must be on alert and comply with the advisory issued by the authorities.

Photo: X/NCM

Overall, residents in the UAE can expect partly cloudy condition today, which could get dusty at times. Low clouds will also appear over some areas today.

Temperatures today can go as low as 15ºC in the mountains. On Friday, mercury in the UAE dipped to 9.7ºC in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am local time.

Temperatures can go as high as 30ºC in internal areas today, according to the weather department.