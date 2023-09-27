UAE

UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust; humid night ahead

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust; sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of mist.

Temperatures will range between a low of 29°C and highs of 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

