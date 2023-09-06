UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust as temperatures reach 44°C

Hundreds of experienced veterans and first timers alike manoeuvred their reliable SUVs across undulating sand dunes and treacherous terrains
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times eastward, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast.
The temperatures will increase over some coastal areas. Mercury is set to hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 30°C.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over the western parts of the country. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
