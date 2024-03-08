UAE weather: Unstable conditions today as rainfall predicted; yellow alert issued

It brings the total to 169 tonnes since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' operation
Weather conditions will be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy as some convective clouds will form over scattered areas of the country.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, clouds will cause blowing dust and sand which will reduce horizontal visibility. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.
Temperatures could be as high as 33ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 50 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 90 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate becoming rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
