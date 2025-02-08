UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; fair to partly cloudy conditions

Light to moderate winds will prevail, causing dust to blow
UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on February 9, along with a decrease in temperatures, over some northern areas, along with coastal regions and islands during daytime.
The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow in a northwesterly direction, causing dust to blow towards the north. Wind speed will be between 15 and 25 kmph, and can reach up to 40kmph.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
