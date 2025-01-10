UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures could dip to 6°C, light winds to blow

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times tomorrow, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 35kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 6ºC in internal areas like Sweihan.