UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall expected in some areas; humidity to rise at night

Some parts of the UAE will see some rainfall on Tuesday, December 24, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and coastal areas with a chance of rainfall.

The rainy conditions are likely to continue until Christmas Day, according to an earlier forecast by the weather department. The rains are expected as winter officially begins in the country.

While it may rain in some areas of the country on Tuesday, the weather will be humid by night and will continue until Wednesday morning, especially in some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country from the northwesterly to northeasterly directions. Winds will be gentle at speeds of 10-25 kmph, which may pick up and reach up to 35kmph.