UAE weather tomorrow: Light rain expected in some areas

The weather is likely to be largely fair tomorrow with skies turning partly cloudy and cloudy occasionally, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a probability of light rainfall over islands and some northern and coastal areas, the weather forecast said further.

Residents are likely to experience humid conditions by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog over some internal areas.

There will be light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing of dust over the land, with a speed of 10km/hr-25km/hr, reaching 40km/hr.