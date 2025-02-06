UAE weather tomorrow: Light rain, dusty conditions likely in some areas

On Friday, UAE residents will wake up to a partly cloudy day which is also likely to get dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Skies are also predicted to become cloudy over some coastal, northern areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall, especially by night and Saturday morning.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be mostly sunny, according to the NCM weather bulletin, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be between 29 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius.

The weather across the country will become humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal western areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds and fresh at times, with a speed of 10Km/hr-25kKm/hr are expected to blow. The wind speed can hit 40km/hr occasionally.