UAE weather tomorrow: Humid conditions expected; fair, partly cloudy skies to continue

UAE residents can look forward to a generally fair day on Monday, December 30, with partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
While the country is now experiencing cooler winter temperatures, the weather department noted that it will be humid by Monday night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas.
According to NCM, this increase in humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate southeasterly winds, which may become northwesterly, are expected to blow across the country. The winds will be gentle with speeds of 10-20kmph. However, it may pick up and reach up to 30kmph.
Since the winds are expected to be gentle, the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see slight conditions.
