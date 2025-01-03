UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies expected; humidity to rise at night

Residents in the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday, January 4, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that the weather will be get cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the sea and coastal regions.

While the country continues to enjoy cool winter temperatures, with some areas experiencing a chilly 2.2ºC, humidity levels are expected to rise by Saturday night and into Sunday morning, particularly in internal and coastal areas.

