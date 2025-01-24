UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies expected; humidity levels to rise at night

KT photo: Shihab

Residents in the UAE can look forward to fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, January 25, according to National Centre on Meteorology (NCM).

While the country has been experiencing chilly winter temperatures, the weather will turn more humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the weather department, this increase in humidity could lead to fog or mist formation, particularly in some internal and coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will primarily come from the northeast and east. Winds will shift to northwesterly at times, with speeds ranging from 10-25 kmph, and could reach up to 35kmph.