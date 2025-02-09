UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies ahead; humid conditions by night

The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Monday, February 10, as per a weather forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions will turn humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10 to 20kmph reaching 30kmph.
The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
