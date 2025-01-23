UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions, partly cloudy day to continue

As they step out tomorrow, residents in the UAE are likely to experience partly cloudy skies and dusty conditions. This is according to the forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for Friday, January 24.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Much like the past several days, the weather is expected to turn humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal and coastal areas. There is also a probability of mist formation westward, the NCM weather bulletin states.

Further, light to moderate Easterly to Northeasterly winds, which will be fresh at times, are likely to blow. The wind speed will usually be 10km/hour to 25km/hour, reaching 35 km/hour at times.

ALSO READ: