UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions, partly cloudy day expected

UAE residents can expect Thursday, January 23, to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's (NCM) weather bulletin .

The weather is likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation in western areas, the NCM forescast states further

Further, light to moderate easterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10km/hour–25km/hour, is expected to blow leading to dusty conditions and reducing horizontal visibility, especially eastwards.