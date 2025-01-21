UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions expected; temperatures to increase

Residents in the UAE can expect dusty and partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, January 22, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

While the country has been experiencing cool winter temperatures recently, the weather department noted that there will be a gradual increase in temperatures on Wednesday.

Winds will be moderate to fresh from the east to the northwest, with gusts reaching speeds of 10kmph to 25kmph, potentially rising up to 40kmph at times.

These strong winds may cause blowing dust across the land, which may reduce horizontal visibility over some eastern and internal areas.