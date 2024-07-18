E-Paper

UAE weather: Thick clouds expected in some areas; will it rain today?

Those driving out are advised to be on the lookout for dust storms that may affect visibility as strong winds could strike at times

Web Desk
Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:29 AM

Cloudy skies are expected in most parts of the country, with thicker cover anticipated in the east. Residents in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region saw some drizzle late last night — but it is not yet clear whether today's clouds would also bring showers.

Those driving out are advised to be on the lookout for dust storms that may affect visibility as winds could reach 40kmph at times, based on the Met department's forecast.


Temperatures could hit 48 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai.


Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light.

