UAE weather: Temperatures to rise today; humidity expected by night

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM also reported an expected rise in temperatures on Thursday.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 38°C in internal areas.