UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 25ºC, light to moderate winds to blow

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Cloud cover will increase gradually by night and Sunday morning over islands and some western and coastal areas, with a chance of rainfall.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times.

Temperatures tend to increase and could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 per cent to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

