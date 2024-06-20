E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC, generally fair day ahead

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Northward and Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.


Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 10 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 50 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE