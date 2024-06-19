UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC, wind speed to reach 40km per hour

The campaign has been expanded to include numerous underprivileged families, vulnerable groups
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds will appear northward and eastward. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Winds will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h reaching 40km/h.
Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The campaign has been expanded to include numerous underprivileged families, vulnerable groups
This assistance aims to address the food crisis and prevent the imminent risk of famine
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country causing dust during daytime
The facility, unveiled on World Environment Day, is aimed at ensuring the good health of workers in the area
Dubai Police is allowing commemorative photos with Tesla Cybertruck for the next four days
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced launch of vehicle towing service in Al Ain to regulate public parking, improve traffic flow
In a ‘loan scam’, a dubious lending company would ask victims to first deposit a processing fee to secure a loan
Police have cordoned off the three left-most lanes, which has left just three other lanes for motorists to use