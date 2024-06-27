UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC, dust to blow today

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a probability of some convective clouds forming Eastward by today afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.